Bitcoin BTC/USD reached the $19,000 level on Thursday evening before dropping to $18,800 amid $80 million liquidations.

According to CoinGlass data, over $200 million has been liquidated in cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours.

Over 38,246 traders liquidated their positions in 24 hours, which means short positions failed to breach the BTC price level.

The largest liquidation order happened on OKX, on an ETH-USDT-SWAP value of $2.31 million.

The second-largest liquidation occurred in Ethereum ETH/USD transactions, accounting for a total of $71 million lost in these trades.

The Bitcoin "Fear and Greed Index" has gone from a score of 26 on Wednesday to 30 today, indicating waning fear in the market. The index collects and evaluates multiple indicators to constantly gauge the market sentiment, including price trends and social media posts.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $18,822, up 3.16%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

