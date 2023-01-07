Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Bitcoin May See 'Painful' Period If This Vital Support Level Crumbles

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Bitcoin BTC/USD will likely plummet if it fails to see buying support above a key price level.

In a recent video presentation, Van de Poppe said, "The importance lies on the level at $16,750. It needs to hold there if it wants something. If we’re not going to be holding there, it’s going to be a relatively painful period for the markets."

“We are probably looking at new lows if the markets will not jump above $16,700. And if you look at the altcoins, it clearly shows the same view,” he added.

Last year, when BTC touched the $30,000 price level, Van de Poppe said it could reach $31,800.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $16,941, up over 2% in the last seven days.

Talking about Ethereum ETH/USD, Van de Poppe says it could be heading to lower price targets.

“ETH has not been continuing the rally at this point. So we are falling here, which means that if we can’t pick up the pace, I’m looking at $1,220 to $1,230,” he said.

At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,264, rising over 5% in the last seven days.

Photo: Simple FX on flickr