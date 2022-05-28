ñol

Crypto Trader Who Warned Bitcoin Would Break Under $30K, Now Predicts New 52-Week Low

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 28, 2022 2:21 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Capo predicts a sharp decline to his bear market target of BTC between $21,000-$23,000.
  • Earlier, Capo predicted that Bitcoin would take out the key psychological price level of $30,000. 

Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo says that Bitcoin BTC/USD is poised to hit a new 52-week low as another sell-off event is insight. 

The prediction comes as the crypto market is showing signs of weakness, and as Bitcoin has managed to trade above $28,400, slightly higher than its 52-week low of $26,910.

Capo has warned that the support area around $28,000 is flashing signs of demand exhaustion, as BTC has revisited the price level six times quickly. 

“Almost the entire market except BTC has made a new low after yesterday’s bounce, showing that it was a bull trap. BTC new low incoming,” he said. 

Once Bitcoin takes out its immediate support, Capo predicts a sharp decline to his bear market target of between $21,000-$23,000.

Also Read: Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Lead Next Rally: Here's Why

Earlier this month, the crypto strategist accurately predicted that Bitcoin would take out the key psychological price level of $30,000. 

Capo said, “BTC broke the $30,000 support zone, which was the main pivot of the bull run. This is a zone, not a level. It’s between $29,000-$31,000, taking all the wicks. Now it’s testing that zone as resistance.”

Capo also highlights that Bitcoin has broken down from a bear flag and is en route to his bear market target.

“The minimum target of the bear flag hasn’t been reached yet $23,000. You can also see this on altcoins, where some of the main targets haven’t been reached yet,” he added.

