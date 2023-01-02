ñol

Barry Silbert Says DCG Did Not Borrow $1.6B From Winklevoss' Gemini: 'Current On All Loans Outstanding'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 2, 2023 10:17 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Silbert said that DCG did not borrow the $1.675B from Genesis and is “current on all loans”.
  • Winklevoss-owned Gemini gave investors the opportunity to obtain a potential 8% return by lending their tokens to Genesis.
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert has refuted Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss's allegations that his venture capital company owes hundreds of millions to the cryptocurrency platform.

What Happened: Winklevoss said on Monday that DCG parent Genesis Global Capital owes Gemini’s clients $900 million, and despite waiting six weeks for a repayment agreement, he claimed Gemini is yet to receive any response on the matter.

Silbert countered saying that DCG did not borrow the $1.675 billion from Genesis and is “current on all loans” it has outstanding with them. He added that DCG made a proposal to Genesis and some advisors on Dec. 29 but has not been met with a response.

The DisputeGemini Trust Co, a company operated by Winklevoss, gave investors the opportunity to obtain a potential 8% return by lending their cryptocurrency tokens to Genesis Global Capital through DCG. As per Bloomberg, Earn — the product involved in this transaction — had to be put on hold in November when it was found out that $175 million was stuck in an account at Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

The Winklevoss twins accused Silbert of taking $1.675 billion and employing it for ends that aided other DCG ventures such as "greedy" share buybacks instead of repaying creditors. 

Peter Schiff, a gold bull, said that Gemini customers were denied access to their funds due to a private creditor's liquidity or solvency issues, whereas the same would happen in a conventional bank due to a government mandate despite the money being physically present.

Earlier in December, Santiment said coins such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USDFlow FLOW/USD, and Polkadot DOT/USD in DCG had fallen hard in recent days. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETC was trading at $16.07, up 3.24% in the last 24 hours, outpacing Ethereum ETH/USD with 1.45% gains, according to Benzinga Pro.

