Ethereum Classic Rallies 5% After Barry Silbert's DCG Sees Dramatic Decline

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 22, 2022 1:03 AM | 1 min read

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, is up 5% topping intraday gains, outpacing the movement seen on the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, ETC was trading at $16.46. 

Santiment, a blockchain analysis firm, recently posted a tweet highlighting how coins within the Digital Currency Group owned by Barry Silbert have witnessed a sharp decrease in their values in recent days. The list of affected cryptocurrencies apart from ETC includes Flow FLOW/USD, Mask Network MASK/USD and Filecoin FIL/USD, among others.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

As ETC recovers from its lowest point since July, the chart shows that the price has continued to move away from Monday's bottom of $14.74

The total 24-hour trading volume of ETC has also seen an uptick. Currently, the total market volume stands at $314.59 million, which is 67% more compared to Wednesday.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,214, up 0.54% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Left Out Of Wall Street's Risk-On Mode As Sam Bankman-Fried Flies Into US

Posted In: Barry SilbertDigital Currency GroupCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

