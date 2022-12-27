Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Behind Dogecoin, Is In 'Dangerous' Condition

Kabosu, the famous Shiba Inu behind the globally viral "doge" meme and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, is in a "dangerous" state healthwise, according to her owner.

What Happened: Atsuko Satō, the Japanese kindergarten teacher who rescued Kabosu, shared this troubling news in an Instagram post on Monday.

Atsuko has reassured her followers that the popular pup will “absolutely be fine” and is “getting power from all over the world.”

The co-founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, is asking for love, prayers, and good vibes for Satō and Kabosu, as Kabosu has been unwell since Christmas Eve, refusing to eat or drink.

Though Shiba Inu dogs typically have an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years, Kabosu celebrated her 17th birthday in 2022. Her popularity grew after Satō's 2010 blog post, which inspired the viral "doge" meme format.

What started as a joke in 2013, when Markus and Jackson Palmer created the first "meme coin" Dogecoin, has now become a beloved cryptocurrency. Even Ethereum ETH/USD founder Vitalik Buterin visited Kabosu and Satō in their Tokyo apartment in 2018, further affirming Kabosu's place in history.

Elon Musk has long been an advocate for Dogecoin, who ultimately ignited a wave of similar dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogelon Mars ELON/USD and the Floki FLOKI/USD inspired by Musk's pet Shiba Inu "Floki".

