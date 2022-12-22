Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioned the decentralization of Ripple’s XRP XRP/USD, claiming that it was "completely centralized."

What Happened: In response to Buterin's comments, Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz took to Twitter to criticize him for failing to recognize the difference between Ripple and XRP.

Schwartz tweeted that Buterin “still doesn’t understand, or is pretending not to understand, that Ripple is a company and XRP is a digital asset.”

Buterin, in an interview with Bankless, pointed out that XRP has not apologized for writing to the U.S. government and claiming that Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were Chinese-controlled assets.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

This is not the first time that Buterin has faced the scrutiny of the XRP community. In 2020, he expressed concerns that Ripple's claims of Chinese control over Ethereum could potentially lead to XRP losing its status as a safe-haven asset in the crypto space.

Ripple is a cutting-edge crypto payment company that leverages blockchain technology to provide secure, cost-effective solutions for institutions. XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) network, according to its website, it is “based on an inherently decentralized, democratic, consensus mechanism — which no one party can control.”

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted, Dogecoin Spikes: No Signs Of 'Santa Claus' Rally As Analyst Says Tech Rout Behind Risk-Off Mood