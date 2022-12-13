Why Bitcoin Fans Are Pleading Elon Musk To Spare This Scientist's Twitter Account From Mass Clean-Up

Bitcoin BTC/USD enthusiasts have been left unsettled amid the looming possibility of computer scientist Hal Finney's Twitter account being deleted.
What Happened: On Dec.9, Elon Musk announced that Twitter plans to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts. “These are obvious account deletions with no tweets [and] no log-in for years,” Musk said.
Although this move is meant to clean up the Twitterverse, there's still the risk of the deletion of Hal Finney's account, which worries some cryptocurrency fans.
Why It Matters: Finney's Twitter account is a poignant reminder of the early days of Bitcoin. Finney was a computer scientist and one of the first people to run the Bitcoin software (besides Satoshi) - he was also the recipient of the first BTC transaction.
Hal Finney's Twitter account must be preserved @elonmusk. PLEASE DO NOT PURGE! #Bitcoin @jack @saylor https://t.co/kxVYROlp2E— ℂℍ𝔸𝕀ℝ𝔽𝕆ℝℂ𝔼'
Another user has urged Musk and Jack Dorsey to preserve the account of Finney as well as all of his interactions.
Hey @elonmusk and @jack— Joe Wong (@JoeWong82772216) December 11, 2022
Please keep the account for @halfin as well as all of his interactions(while you’re cleaning up the dormant accounts) 🙏?
Hal Finney is the strongest candidate for Satoshi Nakamoto pic.twitter.com/oXG2urAKM7
Meanwhile, a petition has also been started by Twitter users which reads: ‘Keep Hal Finney’s Twitter through the dormant account deletion’. The petition signed by 250 members said Finney’s Twitter should be left during this purge to: “preserve the thoughts he so proudly shared with the world and prevent anyone else from abusing the username @halfin.”
Finney’s account has earned an impressive 69,400 Twitter followers since then, making it one of the most important accounts for Bitcoin and crypto space.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $17,187 up 1.42% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
