Why Bitcoin Fans Are Pleading Elon Musk To Spare This Scientist's Twitter Account From Mass Clean-Up

Bitcoin BTC/USD enthusiasts have been left unsettled amid the looming possibility of computer scientist Hal Finney's Twitter account being deleted.

What Happened: On Dec.9, Elon Musk announced that Twitter plans to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts. “These are obvious account deletions with no tweets [and] no log-in for years,” Musk said.

Although this move is meant to clean up the Twitterverse, there's still the risk of the deletion of Hal Finney's account, which worries some cryptocurrency fans.

Why It Matters: Finney's Twitter account is a poignant reminder of the early days of Bitcoin. Finney was a computer scientist and one of the first people to run the Bitcoin software (besides Satoshi) - he was also the recipient of the first BTC transaction.