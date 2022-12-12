Sam Bankman-Fried's Last Tweet Before Arrest Was This Response To Allegations Of Secretive FTX 'Wirefraud' Chat Group

The last tweet from FTX FTT/USD founder Sam Bankman-Fried “SBF” before his arrest was a clear and resounding denial— he declared that he had no part in any chat group named "Wirefraud".

What Happened: On Monday evening, a crypto analyst 'db' sent out a shocking tweet alleging that members of a closed-door group at FTX formed a private chat group called "Wirefraud" and were using it to exchange secret operations information in the weeks leading up to the company's dramatic collapse.

SBF responded to the tweet by saying: “If this is true then I wasn't a member of that inner circle. I'm quite sure it's just false; I have never heard of such a group.”

This was SBF's last tweet before being arrested in the Bahamas. The FTX founder is reportedly facing charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

