Maxine Waters Says Subpoena 'Definitely On The Table' For Sam Bankman-Fried

U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D.Calif.) said that a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been asked to appear at a Dec. 13 hearing to investigate the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Waters tweeted that lies were being spread around due to a CNBC article that seemed to imply she had no plans to subpoena SBF to testify at the hearing.

Waters on Saturday asked SBF to attend the hearing. However, he declined, stating that he won't appear before the Committee until he is “finished learning and reviewing what happened” and he’s “not sure” if that would happen in time for the hearing.”

Waters made it clear that the information SBF possessed was enough for him to testify. She referred to the numerous media interviews given by him after FTX's bankruptcy as proof that his knowledge was "sufficient for testimony" before the congressional committee.

She also pointed out that the committee was eager to have him attend the hearing, and was prepared to hold further hearings if additional information needed to be disclosed.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FTX FTT/USD was trading at $1.41, down 2.25% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

