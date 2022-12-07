Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network.
What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken now on top 10 purchased tokens among 5000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) December 5, 2022
We've also got #SMARTCREDIT, $ANT, $cbETH, $MATIC & $COV on the list 👀
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/kOhHps8XBB#SHIB #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/VXY80ZOStj
Other tokens like Polygon MATIC/USD, Coinbase COIN Wrapped Staked ETH (CRYPTO: cbETH), and some others were also among the most purchased by whales.
According to data recently shared on Twitter, in the past 19 hours, nearly a trillion SHIB have been moved by anonymous whales in four heavy transactions.
Whale alert 🚨: 431,492,559,912 $SHIB transferred.— ShibaPlay (@shibaplay_) December 6, 2022
check details � https://t.co/xW19dt72ss
Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000009332, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
