FTX Hacker On The Run, Splits 180,000 ETH Across 12 New Wallets To Confuse Investigators

The hacker behind the FTX exploit has been spotted yet again trying to move the funds to several wallets, in the hopes of liquidating them.

What Happened: The hacker moved over 180,000 Ethereum ETH/USD to 12 new wallets, evenly distributing 15,000 ETH to each wallet, data from Etherscan showed on Monday.

The amount moved was estimated to be worth $199.3 million at current prices.

Last week, Blockchain intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence revealed that the hacker holds $215 million worth of Ethereum, $48 million worth of Maker’s stablecoin DAI DAI/USD, $44 million worth of Binance's native token BNB/USD, $4 million worth of Tether USDT/USD and $3.8 million worth of Polygon MATIC/USD.

The attacker seems to be dividing the funds into smaller accounts to confuse investigators, as per Cointelegraph. This process is known as "peel chaining."

In addition, the hacker may use crypto mixers at some point and make it nearly impossible to track the lost funds.

Price Action: ETH is trading at $1100, down 1.81% in the last 24-hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

