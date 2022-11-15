FTX Hacker 'Lost Millions In Panic' But Still Holds $339M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos: Intelligence Firm

The unknown individual who allegedly hacked the now-defunct FTX exchange FTT/USD late Friday still holds $339 million of digital assets.

What Happened: According to blockchain intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence, the hacker holds $215 million worth Ethereum ETH/USD, $48 million worth of Maker’s stablecoin DAI DAI/USD, $44 million worth of Binance's native token BNB/USD, $4 million worth of Tether USDT/USD and $3.8 million worth of Polygon MATIC/USD being lost.

See More: How to Use Binance Smart Chai

The hacker exchanged tokens on different decentralized exchanges, like UniSwap, 1inch, and CowSwap, to sell MATIC, LINK, and PAXG tokens in smaller quantities. Their behavior on the blockchain signaled that they were in a rush, as per CoinDesk.

After tracing the attacker’s blockchain movements, Arkham said that the attacker ‘appeared to be in a panic and hurry” and “lost a large amount of their token holdings as they transferred resources across multiple chains to avoid getting caught.”

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities ordered Paxos to blacklist the accounts, freezing some $20 million in PAXG PAXG/USD, a Paxos stablecoin linked to gold prices, preventing the hacker from moving or cashing out the tokens.

Price Action: FTX token is trading at $1.46, down 7.60% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Will Be Worth If It Recovers To Pre-FTX Crash Levels