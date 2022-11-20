ñol

Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'Drop To Lower Levels Will Happen In Near-Term'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 20, 2022 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Crypto analyst Capo believes that the current rally in the crypto market is meant to trap bulls.
  • Earlier in March, Capo accurately predicted that the apex crypto would fall under $23,000.

The widening fallout from FTX has impacted the cryptocurrency market. Apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below the $17,000 mark on Sunday. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $16,567

Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo predicted this year’s Bitcoin collapse and said it is likely heading to new bear market lows. 

Capo believes that the current rally in the crypto market is meant to trap bulls, and a Bitcoin drop to lower levels will happen in the near term. In a Twitter post, he shared how BTC has flipped support at $17,600 into resistance.

He predicted that Bitcoin would be on recovery after hitting his capitulation target. 

According to crypto analyst Cred, Bitcoin is flashing relative strength despite the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. However, he says it's too soon to make a solid bullish case for Bitcoin.

"I understand that argument of relative strength that it’s holding up given the magnitude of what’s happening. But, if you’re going to make a bullish argument, it has to be that," said Cred. 

“We had the worst news that was fathomable and unfathomable, yet the market is still kind of range bound on the daily chart. So someone’s willing to soak it up,” he added

Read Next: The Wolf Of Wall Street Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin: 'I Really Hated Crypto'

