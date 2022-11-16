You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Other Cryptos Using Apple Pay On Circle

In an effort to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and traditional payments, Circle, the company behind USD Coin USDC/USD has added support for Apple AAPL Pay.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Circle said that it would enable customers to purchase cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD on their preferred exchange using Apple Pay. According to Circle, this will facilitate non-crypto-using customers to buy crypto from crypto-native businesses.

“NFT marketplaces, crypto gaming, crypto exchanges, crypto wallets and cross-border remittance providers can help their business grow by making checkout easy with Apple Pay and Circle,” Circle said in a blog post, adding that Apple Pay is a safer and faster way to pay because "customers will no longer have to create an account or fill out lengthy forms.”

Apple Pay is available to "eligible businesses" and Circle claims enabling it is “a simple process. Using Circle, customers can pay online and in apps using their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and other compatible devices.

This comes at a time when cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed, spreading shockwaves across the industry. Circle has denied any exposure to FTX.

