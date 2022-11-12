Musk Says He Had Conversation With Sam Bankman On Twitter Deal: 'My Bulls**t Meter Was Redlining'

With the ongoing distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX saga, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now come forward and has shared that he had a conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried before the Twitter deal. However, Musk added that he did not get a good impression from the former FTX CEO.

Earlier Friday night, FTX announced that the exchange had been hacked and advised users not to install any new updates and to delete all FTX apps. As a result, more than $600 million in cryptocurrency vanished from the wallets of the FTX.

Following FTX’s announcement, Musk went on Twitter and tweeted, “FTX meltdown/ransack being tracked in real-time on Twitter.”

On Saturday, Musk joined a Twitter Space to discuss the hack of FTX and share his thoughts on Bankman-Fried.

Also Read: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Backs Down On $1B Political Donation, Calls It 'Dumb Quote'

“To be honest, I’d never heard of him,” Musk said. “But then I got a ton of people telling me that he’s got huge amounts of money and wants to invest in the Twitter deal. And I talked to him for about half an hour. And I know my bulls**t meter was redlining. So it was like, this dude is bulls**t – that was my impression.”

Musk added, “Then I was like, man, everyone, including major investment banks – everyone was talking about him like he’s walking on water and has a zillion dollar. And that was not my impression, that dude is – there’s something wrong, and he does not have capital, and he will not come through. So that was my prediction.”

Musk also responded to a post by Sam Altman with a meme of Bankman Fried.

On Friday, FTX and 130 other affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a federal court in Delaware.

Now Read: Elon Musk Texts Revealed For Twitter Lawsuit: Exchanges With Joe Rogan, Gayle King, Jack Dorsey And More