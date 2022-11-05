Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion.

The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.

In a series of large transactions, the whale moved 4,000 BTC, 10,000 BTC, 10,000 BTC, 10,000 BTC, 9,642 BTC, 10,000 BTC, 10,000 BTC, 10,000 BTC, and 562 BTC.

Crypto whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when they plan to hold their investments for an extended period.

Therefore, storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft.

Last week, various crypto whales moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in 24 hours, amounting to $412,300,000.

Talking about Bitcoin's performance in the current market scenario, a crypto analyst at ARK Invest said, “For the first time in history, bitcoin is less volatile than both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The last time volatility was this low, bitcoin rose from $9,000 to $60,000 in less than a year."

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $21,278, close to 3% up in the last seven days.