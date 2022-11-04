ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 4, 2022 1:31 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet

Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for Twitter appears to be on pause. As a result, DOGE tumbled 10.86% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is trading at $0.1188, at the time of writing

Musk has been a vocal supporter and an active DOGE investor. In fact, since his Twitter acquisition, the meme coin has skyrocketed over 150% between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29.

See More: Is Dogecoin a Good Investment?

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett pointed to Dogecoin’s hourly chart and said it looked “interesting.” “The apex comes into play before Friday NFPs though so be careful,” he warned in a tweet.

The company is expected to lay off more than 50% of its employees, as per a Bloomberg report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Price ActionBitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD traded in the green, up by 0.54% and 1.14% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Dogecoin Plunges, Bitcoin, Ethereum Firm: Analyst Says Watch Out For This Memecoin Pattern Before Friday Jobs Data

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: DogeElon MusktwitterCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaTop StoriesMarketsMoversTechTrading IdeasGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month