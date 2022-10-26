ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Dogecoin Tops Intraday Gains, Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Coin Rising To $22,500 If This Happens

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 26, 2022 10:08 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin weekly gains touch 24%, while Ethereum returned 22.5% in the same period.
  • Trading volumes for major cryptocurrencies were seen soaring at the time of writing.
  • Trader says he doesn't think "macro bottom" is in for crypto and stocks.
Dogecoin Tops Intraday Gains, Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike: Analyst Sees Apex Coin Rising To $22,500 If This Happens

Top coins rallied Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $1 trillion at 9:08 p.m. EDT.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 3.1% 9.5% $20,773.10
Ethereum ETH/USD 6.3% 22.5% $1,562.73
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 14.1% 24.1% $0.07
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Dogecoin (DOGE) 14.1% $0.07
EthereumPoW (ETHW) 12.4% $7.40
Mina (MINA) 9.7% ​​$0.61

See Also: Best Brokerage And Investment Apps 

Why It Matters: Memecoin bellwether Dogecoin soared 14.1% intraday and is up 24.1% for the week. DOGE’s intraday gains eclipsed those of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Wednesday. 
DOGE’s 24-hour trading volumes soared a whopping 188.3% to $1.42 billion, while Ethereum and Bitcoin trading volumes rose 24.3% and 20% respectively in a similar period.

Dogecoin was the best-performing cryptocurrency in a 24-hour period, according to CoinMarketCap. Data from Coinglass showed that $4.54 million worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours.

Santiment noted that DOGE rose above the 70 cents mark for the first time in 10 weeks on the “tail end” of Ethereum’s own breakout that took place over the last couple of days. 

“Both [DOGE] whale transactions & trading volume spiked to August levels. Markets generally polarize when [memecoins] decouple,” tweeted the market intelligence platform.

Notably, the rise in DOGE comes as Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk nears the deadline to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.

Cryptocurrencies diverged from stocks, which slumped on disappointing tech earnings on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 declined 2% and 0.7%, respectively, for the day. 

U.S. stock futures were in the green. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected hike in interest rates. The central bank increased the policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75% instead of an anticipated 0.75 bps hike, reported Reuters.

“The dovish surprise from the Bank of Canada is a game-changer for central bank tightening expectations. Crypto will struggle with a deteriorating global growth outlook, but extensive pain as a result of the bond market selloff could be ending soon,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

“Bitcoin is now comfortably above the $20,000 level and now it will try to stabilize here until the FOMC meeting. If risk appetite remains healthy Bitcoin could grind higher towards the $22,500 level,” said Moya, in a note, seen by Benzinga.

Justin Bennett said that he doesn’t think the “macro bottom is in for [stocks] and [crypto].” The trader tweeted, “Relief rallies like this one are meant to throw retail off the scent. Looking around Twitter, it seems to be working.”

Read Next: Maybe Jeff Bezos Should Buy Ethereum: AWS Servers Host A Major Chunk Of The Crypto's Computing Power

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month