Paris Hilton Is The Sandbox's 'Queen of the Metaverse:' All About Her New Cryptoween Experience And Her Partnership With Animoca

by Justin Roberti, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 24, 2022 6:23 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Paris Hilton partners with Animoca Brands to create the first Cryptoween experience on The Sandbox.
  • The Halloween-themed metaverse event is inspired by the star’s favorite holiday and offers users a chance to play and win prizes.
  • The Cryptoween event is said to be the first of its kind on The Sandbox.
Paris Hilton Is The Sandbox's 'Queen of the Metaverse:' All About Her New Cryptoween Experience And Her Partnership With Animoca

The Sandbox, a virtual gaming world and leading metaverse platform, is working with author, heiress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and celebrity Paris Hilton and her 11:11 Media company to bring Cryptoween to the metaverse.

11:11 Media is a global media content company and platform that “elevates creators, brands and IP through the power of storytelling.”

Animoca Brands, makers of The Sandbox, enthusiastically tweeted the announcement, declaring Hilton the "Queen of the Metaverse."

This will be the first Halloween-themed virtual event on the platform and will be available to players between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7.

Read Also: Paris Hilton Partners With The Sandbox: Here Are The Details

Trick-or-Treat?

According to a blog post, Cryptoween is set “in a colorful fantasy land where Paris is hosting an immersive party — but needs the player’s help!”

Players will be called on to complete social challenges and in-game missions to help lift an “evil baron’s curse.” Gameplay includes divining the true meaning of #Sliving, collecting Halloween candy and a raffle to win The Sandbox SAND/USD and NFT rewards.

Animoca and Hilton are determined to make Cryptoween a time for fans around the world to celebrate her favorite holiday, Halloween, together for the first time in The Sandbox.

Users can register to be part of the game today.

Hilton also works as a spokesperson for Rise, a coalition of sexual assault survivors and allies working to codify civil rights that have to-date passed 60 laws for more than 100 million survivors.

Click here to be part of the Future of Crypto presented by Benzinga, Dec. 7 in New York City. 

 

