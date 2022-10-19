Celsius Faces Federal Investigations In 40 States For Suspending Crypto Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network CEL/USD, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year, told a U.S. bankruptcy court that it is facing several “federal investigations."

What Happened: Celsius has been subject to enforcement proceedings or investigations in at least 40 states, it told the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission have sent queries to the firm.

Celsius gained popularity by paying people interest on their cryptocurrency deposits but froze withdrawals in June after risky bets backfired and cryptocurrency prices crashed.

The platform facilitated users to earn Bitcoin BTC/USD, avail of crypto-backed loans, and stake their coins.

Creditors have sent letters to the judge in charge of the case, accusing Celsius and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky of misleading them about the risks involved in investing their cryptocurrencies in the company.

