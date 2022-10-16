ñol

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Bitcoin May Protect Wealth

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 16, 2022 4:23 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Robert Kiyosaki advises people to create various income streams to combat the economic crash.  
  • He warns it is going to hammer a massive number of baby boomers.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Bitcoin May Protect Wealth

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki says the U.S. is heading towards an impending economic collapse.

He noted in a tweet that amid an economic meltdown, investors can keep their capital intact by loading up on gold, silver and Bitcoin BTC/USD

 

Kiyosaki advised people to create various income streams to combat the economic crash.  

Hinting at a similar economic situation, Kiyosaki said people were not looking at the larger financial picture. He noted silver was a solid investment in October, trading below $20.

"Why millions to be wiped out: People Can see microeconomics: food and fuel prices rising. I cannot see macroeconomics. Macroeconomics invisible. Protect yourself from Macro. Buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Silver's best investment in Oct 2022. Everyone can afford $20 silver but are blind," he said. 

Also Read: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Kiyosaki has said that he is bullish on Bitcoin because state-sponsored pension funds are starting to invest in BTC.

 

During a May interview, Kiyosaki said that rising inflation, shortfalls in social security and healthcare funding are the key factors influencing the economy. 

He warned that it is going to hammer a massive number of baby boomers.

Photo: Created with an image from Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

