Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Higher; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher, trading above the $19,000 mark this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, but remained below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday.
Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.
Huobi Token HT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $923.66 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.4% to $19,133.21, while ETH rose by around 1.3% to $1,296.26 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Wipro Limited WIT, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $6.50
24-hour gain: 21.2%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.94
24-hour gain: 20.6%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.06405
24-hour gain: 9.6%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.74
24-hour gain: 3.4%
- Casper CSPR/USD
Price: $0.03527
24-hour gain: 3.4%
Losers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.04896
24-hour drop: 13.3%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $4.71
24-hour drop: 8.3%
- Stellar XLM/USD
Price: $0.1164
24-hour drop: 4.5%
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.172
24-hour drop: 3.5%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.13
24-hour drop: 2.9%
