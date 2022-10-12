Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Higher; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly higher, trading above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, but remained below the key $1,300 level on Wednesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Huobi Token HT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $923.66 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.4% to $19,133.21, while ETH rose by around 1.3% to $1,296.26 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Wipro Limited WIT, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $6.50

24-hour gain: 21.2%

Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.94

24-hour gain: 20.6%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.06405

24-hour gain: 9.6%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.74

24-hour gain: 3.4%

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03527

24-hour gain: 3.4%



Losers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04896

24-hour drop: 13.3%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $4.71

24-hour drop: 8.3%

Stellar XLM/USD

Price: $0.1164

24-hour drop: 4.5%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.172

24-hour drop: 3.5%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.13

24-hour drop: 2.9%