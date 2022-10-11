ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Google Now Displays The Balances Of Ethereum Wallets

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Google now displays the wallet's ETH balance when there is a search for an Ethereum address.
  • Etherscan is the source of the data.
Google Now Displays The Balances Of Ethereum Wallets

In addition to Google’s partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN to allow customers to pay for cloud services in cryptocurrencies, the search engine is now providing information on Ethereum ETH/USD addresses when they are searched for.           

The ETH balance of an Ethereum wallet is displayed by Google when its address is pasted in the search bar.

The wallet details are gathered through the Etherscan Ethereum block explorer.

For now, it seems that this solely applies to Ethereum addresses and not to other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Han Hua, a principal investor at Google Ventures who focuses on cryptocurrencies and formerly worked as a Google engineer, first noticed this.

More recently, Google has begun to provide more crypto interactions.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL presented a countdown to The Merge, Ethereum's most transition to proof of stake, which featured two pandas moving closely together.

Also Read: Crypto Influencer Accuses Former SEC Division Director Of Taking Bribe To Declare Ethereum A Commodity

Photo: Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Digital WalletsEthereum 2.0CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month