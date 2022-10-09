ñol

Terra Backer Luna Foundation Guard Says Legal Battles Are Preventing Crypto Payouts

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 9, 2022 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Last month, the LFG allegedly moved 3,313 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), totaling more than $69 million.
  • Do Kwon, founder of the collapsed crypto Terra, has been issued an international arrest warrant.
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a non-profit organization built to support the Terra LUNA/USD system, has said that due to ongoing legal battles, it has not been able to pay back smallholders of its collapsed Stablecoin. 

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing and threatened litigation, distribution is impossible. While these matters are outstanding, there can be no timeline established for resolution,” LFG said in the Twitter announcement. 

Earlier in May, LFG promised to use its remaining holdings to compensate small UST holders.

“The Foundation is looking to use its remaining assets to compensate remaining users of UST, smallest holders first. We are still debating through various distribution methods; updates to follow soon,” it added. 

Following LFG’s announcement, people started reacting to its intention to disperse the funds. 

Also Read: Terra Founder Do Kwon Says He's Not 'On The Run,' Singapore Police Say He's Gone

However, LFG has said that it still intends to reimburse UST holders. 

In September, LFG allegedly moved 3,313 Bitcoin BTC/USD, totaling more than $69 million, to two cryptocurrency exchanges outside South Korea.

But South Korean authorities were able to freeze part of the transferred Bitcoin since the alleged transfer.

Do Kwon, founder of the collapsed crypto Terra, has been issued an international arrest warrant over the collapse of his blockchain platform created by Terraform Labs and faces multiple criminal charges in South Korea.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Do KwonLFGLunaTerraCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets

