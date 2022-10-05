The Pivot Debate & Big OPEC+ Meeting

Good Morning Everyone!
The stock market is up 3.8% over last 5 days, Bitcoin is back above $20k and Elon Musk is finally, actually, maybe buying Twitter. Nature is healing.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/4/22;% YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Pullback today after nearly a 6% pivot-rally off the Friday close
China kicked off the 7-day Golden Week last Saturday
Yesterday, President Xi was seen maskless sparking hopes of relaxed Covid restrictions
ADP employment: stronger than expected jobs report
208k jobs vs 200k estimated
Today, New Zealand central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points (not 25), 5th straight
Today: 10 a.m. ISM number
Tomorrow: Jobs number
Next Thursday: CPI
Next FOMC meeting: November 2
US$ 111
C$ 73
Crude 86.50 flat
OPEC+ meet in person in Vienna today
Will the 23-nation alliance cut today and if so, how much?
9 a.m. with a press conference after the meeting
The street is at a 1-2 million barrel/day cut
Many OPEC+ members are underproducing their quotas, so a proportional cut would be smaller than actual headline
1 million barrel cut would equal 500,000 in actuality
2 million barrel cut would equal 1.1 million in actuality
Will it be a proportional cut or will Saudi Arabia and UAE take more of the share?
From BMO Research: TINA (there-is-no-alternative) is no-more
Canadian GIC’s have become a competitive option for yield-oriented investors
Twitter TWTR
Musk settles for original $54.20 buyout offer
No haircut
Trump will be back on Twitter soon
Musk tweets he may create a North American WeChat App
CRYPTO UPDATE
Fidelity wades deeper into crypto
New crypto offering: Ethereum ETH/USD Index Fund
Has raised ~$5 million since Sept 26
Minimum investment = $50k (accredited investors only)
~70% of altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past month
