ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

The Pivot Debate & Big OPEC+ Meeting

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
October 5, 2022 10:07 AM | 2 min read

Good Morning Everyone!

The stock market is up 3.8% over last 5 days, Bitcoin is back above $20k and Elon Musk is finally, actually, maybe buying Twitter. Nature is healing.

Cambiar a la suscripción paga

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/4/22;% YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Pullback today after nearly a 6% pivot-rally off the Friday close

China kicked off the 7-day Golden Week last Saturday

  • Yesterday, President Xi was seen maskless sparking hopes of relaxed Covid restrictions

ADP employment: stronger than expected jobs report

  • 208k jobs vs 200k estimated

Today, New Zealand central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points (not 25), 5th straight

Today: 10 a.m.  ISM number

Tomorrow: Jobs number

Next Thursday: CPI

Next FOMC meeting: November 2

US$ 111

C$ 73

Crude 86.50 flat

  • OPEC+ meet in person in Vienna today

  • Will the 23-nation alliance cut today and if so, how much?

  • 9 a.m. with a press conference after the meeting

  • The street is at a 1-2 million barrel/day cut

  • Many OPEC+ members are underproducing their quotas, so a proportional cut would be smaller than actual headline

  • 1 million barrel cut would equal 500,000 in actuality

  • 2 million barrel cut would equal 1.1 million in actuality

  • Will it be a proportional cut or will Saudi Arabia and UAE take more of the share?

From BMO Research: TINA (there-is-no-alternative) is no-more

  • Canadian GIC’s have become a competitive option for yield-oriented investors

Twitter TWTR

  • Musk settles for original $54.20 buyout offer

  • No haircut

  • Trump will be back on Twitter soon

  • Musk tweets he may create a North American WeChat App

CRYPTO UPDATE

Fidelity wades deeper into crypto

  • New crypto offering: Ethereum ETH/USD Index Fund

  • Has raised ~$5 million since Sept 26

  • Minimum investment = $50k (accredited investors only)

~70% of altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past month

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsElon Muskmarket updateCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month