Spanish Telecom Provider Telefónica To Accept Payments In Cryptos

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read
The biggest telecom provider in Spain, Telefónica, is allowing customers to use cryptocurrencies to make purchases in its technology marketplace.

After introducing a payment option by Bit2Me, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in Spain, the company enabled cryptocurrency purchases on Tu.com, the crypto company informed CoinDesk.

Telefónica Has Made Investments In Crypto Exchange Bit2Me

The exchange also confirmed Telefónica has made an investment in Bit2Me and promised to provide additional information about the investment in the upcoming weeks.

On the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain, the Spanish telecom operator also owns its own NFT marketplace that is integrated with MetaMask.

Telefónica has finalized agreements with businesses, such as Qualcomm Inc QCOM, with whom it will investigate prospects in the product and service area in the metaverse.

Photo: Tatohra via Shutterstock

 

