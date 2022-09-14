Popular Ethereum NFT collection Doodles reported a massive 1200% increase in sales over the past 24 hours, a day after the project announced fundraising of $54 million led by Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, Acrew Capital, FTX Ventures, and 10T Holdings.

According to information from NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam, Doodles NFT sales over the past day totaled $2.1 million.

Sales increased by 1224% over 24 hours

The platform's rankings, which take into account sales from all marketplaces, show that there was an increase of 1,224% over the 24-hour period.

With a volume of $1.07 million, it has nearly doubled the volume of the Ethereum ETH/USD project Renga, to take the top spot throughout that time period.

The floor price, the lowest cost of the listed NFTs, is increasing as NFTs fly off the marketplaces — 141 of the assets have been sold in the last 24 hours alone.

The Doodles floor price is currently 8.23 ETH, or around $13,100, up 19% in the last day.

The 10,000 total Ethereum tokens that make up the Doodles NFT project each include artwork with randomly generated personality attributes.

Doodles is the eleventh-largest NFT project by volumes

The Doodles collection, which debuted last October, is the eleventh-largest NFT project by sales volumes and has generated $528 million in sales, according to CryptoSlam.

Doodles valued at $704 million

Following Seven Seven Six's announcement of the $54 million investment in Doodles, the project is now valued at $704 million.

Doodle #6914, is the collection's most expensive NFT, which was sold for 296.69 Ethereum, or almost $1.1 million.

Noted NFT collector Pranksy is the owner of this token.

Photo: Courtesy of opensea.io