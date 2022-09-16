After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto

With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain.

What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday.

With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus, Dogecoin DOGE/USD is officially the second largest PoW blockchain after Bitcoin BTC/USD.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin had a market cap of $7.8 billion while Ethereum had a market cap of $179 billion.

Bitcoin still remains the leading PoW blockchain with a market cap of $383 billion. After Bitcoin and Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD and Monero XMR/USD are ranked third, fourth and fifth in terms of largest PoW blockchains.

In terms of node count, however, Dogecoin ranks sixth behind Bitcoin, Zcash ZEC/USD, Filecoin FIL/USD, Monero, and Litecoin, as per data from Chain Parrot.

According to Dogecoin developer Timothy Stebbing, the DOGE community can help grow this metric by installing DOGE nodes of their own.

#Dogecoin No. 8 blockchain by node count.



Time for some international install-parties, here's one metric that's totally in the community's hands: Node count! https://t.co/SY1EP7RC4H — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) September 6, 2022

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.058, down 3.8% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro. BTC was trading at $19,709, down 2.6% and ETH was trading at $1,473, down 9.8% over the same period.