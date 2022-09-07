Dogecoin DOGE/USD developers at the Dogecoin Foundation unveiled a new tool that would help users find stores across the globe that accept Doge as payment.

A developer, who goes by the pseudonym “inevitable360,” introduced the tool via Twitter.

Now you can search any address dynamically to quickly find the exact place to add a store. #Doge #Dogecoinhttps://t.co/nbTovgIVaP https://t.co/XAHpdD16Yn pic.twitter.com/42gDbSFHP2 — inevitable360 (@inevitable360) September 7, 2022

The tool indexes all stores, businesses and individuals that accept the meme coin as payment as a way to keep track of global adoption.

Members of the Doge community across the world can also contribute to the index’s growth. If someone spots a store that accepts Doge, then they can zoom in on the location on an interactive world map and add the name, email, website, zip code and address of the location.

This submission will then be manually approved by a Doge developer.

At the time of writing, there were 10 approved locations listed on the website as a venue that accepts Doge and 10 locations that were pending approval.

A number of known companies that accept Doge are currently listed on the map, including Tesla Inc. TSLA, which accepts Doge for merchandise sales. The Dogecoin Foundation headquarters in London is also on the map.

Price Action: At press time, Doge was trading at $0.059, down 6% in 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: @inevitable360 via Twitter