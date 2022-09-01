ñol

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 1, 2022 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor.

What Happened?

Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. 

"Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor - a billionaire tech executive who has lived in the District for more than a decade but has never paid any DC income taxes - for tax fraud," Racine said via tweet... Read More

See Also: Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week high of $891.38 and a 52-week low of $134.09.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

