MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor.

What Happened?

Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud.

"Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor - a billionaire tech executive who has lived in the District for more than a decade but has never paid any DC income taxes - for tax fraud," Racine said via tweet... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week high of $891.38 and a 52-week low of $134.09.