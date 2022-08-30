Good Morning Everyone!

Today Warren Buffett turns 92. He’s lived through world wars, depressions and crashes and is still investing in the stock market while eating Dairy Queen.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 8/29/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Heavy vacation schedules this week

Yesterday was the 3rd slowest volume day year to date

News is also quite slow

Markets are bouncing off the 100-day moving average

NASDAQ has fallen 5% in 2 trading days since Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

10yr 3.1%

QE Program

Fed’s will ramp up plan to reduce their $9 trillion portfolio

Fed will boost amount of Treasuries and mortgaged-backed-securities that it will let mature

Crude 94.5 -2%

Natural Gas in Europe is lower for a second day

The EU is preparing to intervene to bring prices lower

European Commission President is expected to speak today about emergency steps

China

China sets October 16 as opening day for the National Congress

Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third 5-year term

Earnings

Best Buy BBY: comps -14.7% for the quarter, guiding the year -11%

CRYPTO UPDATE

Digital asset flows

$27 million in outflows last week Bitcoin BTC/USD -$28.7 million Ethereum ETH/USD -$1 million

3rd consecutive week of minor outflows (total $46 million)

Volumes remain low

Seasonality

Volatility ahead

Open interest leverage ratio for Bitcoin and Ethereum at all-time highs

Degree of leverage relative to market size

Higher price sensitivity

Higher risk of market squeeze

These are the tickers dominating the news headlines:

data from Swaggy Stocks