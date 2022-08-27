ñol

Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Rejects $14M Offer To Promote Dogechain, Here's What He Says About It

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 27, 2022 2:47 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Billy Markus was offered to get 10 billion DOGE from Dogechain to promote their project.
  • At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.06375, down about 3% in the last 24 hours.
Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Rejects $14M Offer To Promote Dogechain, Here's What He Says About It

Recently, a Twitter user named @RepeatAfterVee shared that Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, has rejected an offer of 10 billion DOGE, which is worth about $14 million, to promote the Dogechain. 

He mentioned that Markus is worthy of the “deepest respect” from the DOGE Army. 

Responding to him, Markus tweeted saying that his decision would likely not be appreciated.

Are you ready for the next crypto bull run? Be prepared before it happens! Hear from industry thought leaders like Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7 in New York City. 

Another member of the Dogecoin community, Jens Wiechers, reacted to Markus. 

Dogechain is an unofficial project not affiliated with the famous meme coin or its founders. It's a blockchain project which aims to bridge the gap between Dogecoin and Web3. 

Earlier in August, Dogechain was launched by Ethereum ETH/USD-based developers to build decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and other crypto-related products with DOGE.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future

Dogechain presents developers with a platform to build DeFi, GameFi, NFT platforms, and other decentralized applications with DOGE as part of its core economic system.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.06375, down about 3% in the last 24 hours. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusDogeDogechaindogecoinETHEthereumtwitterCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets

