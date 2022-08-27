Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Rejects $14M Offer To Promote Dogechain, Here's What He Says About It

Recently, a Twitter user named @RepeatAfterVee shared that Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, has rejected an offer of 10 billion DOGE, which is worth about $14 million, to promote the Dogechain.
IMPORTANT!— Vee (@RepeatAfterVee) August 25, 2022
Billy was offered to get 10B DC from Dogechain to promote their project.
That is, at the current price, 14 MILLION DOLLARS.@BillyM2k turning down this much money to avoid betraying your community is worthy of our deepest respect. pic.twitter.com/3YyAfXfA1X
He mentioned that Markus is worthy of the “deepest respect” from the DOGE Army.
Responding to him, Markus tweeted saying that his decision would likely not be appreciated.
yeah, no one really cares anyway and just assumes i got rich from creating dogecoin or orchestrating pump and dumps or whatever other things i constantly get accused of— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 25, 2022
so fun yay crypto community
Another member of the Dogecoin community, Jens Wiechers, reacted to Markus.
Claims in paid media that Dogecoin launched a "Dogechain" test network are false. Neither @Dogecoin/@dogecoin_devs, nor @BillyM2k, @ummjackson or others associated with @DogecoinFdn are in any way affiliated with the token.— ⬢ Jens Wiechers ⬡ � (he/they) (@jwiechers) August 16, 2022
Dogechain is an unofficial project not affiliated with the famous meme coin or its founders. It's a blockchain project which aims to bridge the gap between Dogecoin and Web3.
Earlier in August, Dogechain was launched by Ethereum ETH/USD-based developers to build decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and other crypto-related products with DOGE.
Also Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future
Dogechain presents developers with a platform to build DeFi, GameFi, NFT platforms, and other decentralized applications with DOGE as part of its core economic system.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.06375, down about 3% in the last 24 hours.
