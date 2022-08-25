Chip manufacturing giant Nvidia Corp NVDA reported a 66% quarterly revenue decline in its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) segment, which accounts for sales from its cryptocurrency mining processor (CMP) product line.
What Happened: Nvidia’s OEM revenue for the second quarter tumbled to $140 million from $409 million a year earlier, contributing to just 2% of its overall quarterly revenue.
Last quarter, Nvidia reported $158 million from OEM revenue, a 77% decline year-over-year. Although the company did not disclose specific numbers concerning CMP revenue, it attributed the decline in revenue to weaker sales from the product line.
See Also: How To Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock
Why It Matters: The CMP product line was first introduced in January 2021 as an attempt to dissuade crypto miners from hoarding its existing chips like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which was particularly popular among Ethereum ETH/USD.
With Ethereum mining coming to an end as the Merge to Proof-of-Stake approaches, demand for ETH mining chips has been scarce.
“Our GPUs are capable of cryptocurrency mining, though we have limited visibility into how much this impacts our overall GPU demand,” Nvidia CFO Colette Kressin said in her Q2 earnings commentary.
“Volatility in the cryptocurrency market – such as declines in cryptocurrency prices or changes in method of verifying transactions, including proof of work or proof of stake – has in the past impacted, and can in the future impact, demand for our products and our ability to accurately estimate it.”
Price Action: NVDA shares were trading 4.57% lower at $164.34 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, as per data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Ethereum Merge Scheduled For Mainnet On Sept. 6 After Bellatrix Upgrade
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.