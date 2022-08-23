ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop Below These Major Levels, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 23, 2022 2:15 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop Below These Major Levels, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, continued its slump, moving below the $21,000 level this morning amid a sharp decline in the U.S. stocks on Monday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,600 level this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour declined of 1.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.1% to $20,988, while ETH fell by around 1.9% to $1,574 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Macy's, Inc. M and Medtronic plc MDT, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.77
24-hour gain: 15.7%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2189
24-hour gain: 15.5%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.07
24-hour gain: 4.6%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.05
24-hour gain: 2.2%

  • Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $121.04
24-hour gain: 1.6%


Losers

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.65
24-hour drop: 25.4%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.06466
24-hour drop: 6.4%

  • Arweave AR/USD

Price: $11.75
24-hour drop: 6.1%

  • Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.73
24-hour drop: 5.8%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $105.41
24-hour drop: 5.7%

