Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop Below These Major Levels, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, continued its slump, moving below the $21,000 level this morning amid a sharp decline in the U.S. stocks on Monday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,600 level this morning.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour declined of 1.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.1% to $20,988, while ETH fell by around 1.9% to $1,574 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Macy's, Inc. M and Medtronic plc MDT, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.77

24-hour gain: 15.7%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2189

24-hour gain: 15.5%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.07

24-hour gain: 4.6%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.05

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $121.04

24-hour gain: 1.6%



Losers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.65

24-hour drop: 25.4%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.06466

24-hour drop: 6.4%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $11.75

24-hour drop: 6.1%

Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.73

24-hour drop: 5.8%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $105.41

24-hour drop: 5.7%