Moonbirds, Bored Apes, And More NFTs Have 'Misled' Buyers On IP Rights: Report

According to research by Galaxy Digital, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Moonbirds, and many more NFTs have misled their buyers on IP rights.
The research highlighted two significant projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Moonbirds, which, the report says, have falsely marketed IP rights to buyers. However, other than these two, the vast majority of NFTs in the market have conveyed zero intellectual property ownership to their owners, according to Galaxy Digital.
The report says that Yuga Labs misled NFT purchasers regarding the intellectual property rights for the content they sell.
Regarding the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the Yuga Labs' license says that "when you purchase an NFT, you own the underlying Bored Ape, the Art, completely."
The Galaxy report says that Yuga Labs "implicitly acknowledges that the NFT holder does not own the art."
Last week, Yuga Labs released extensive IP licensing agreements for CryptoPunks and Meebits. These agreements give more clarity on NFT holders' rights.
Also Read: How A Hacker Stole $360,000 Worth Of NFTs From Bored Ape Yacht Club's Discord Server
About Moonbirds, the NFT collection presents a more striking case of misleading advertising based on discrepancies between its public statements and the Moonbirds license agreement, the report says.
Moonbirds is the 6th most valuable NFT collection by implied market capitalization.
Only one NFT collection in the top 25 by market capitalization even attempts to confer intellectual property rights to the purchasers of their NFTs (World of Women).
Galaxy Digital says the Creative Commons license issue is a primary concern area. It removes NFT ownership from a legal perspective as it moves intellectual property into the public domain. It, therefore, becomes impossible for NFT holders to defend their ownership rights in court.
Some other projects, such as Doodles, place barriers on commercialization, which limits the amount of revenue that derivative works can generate plus restricts the ability to modify the original artwork, the report notes.
Photo: Courtesy of opensea.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.