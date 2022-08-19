Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped below the $22,000 mark on Friday after trading above the level during the previous few days.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, declining below the $1,800 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Gnosis GNO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Filecoin FIL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 6.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 6.4% to $21,930, while ETH fell by around 5.6% to $1,741 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE and Foot Locker, Inc. FL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $186.46

24-hour gain: 6.3%

Losers

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $6.73

24-hour drop: 17.7%

Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.07123

24-hour drop: 17.7%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.8209

24-hour drop: 15.7%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.10

24-hour drop: 15%

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.05328

24-hour drop: 15%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.27

24-hour drop: 14.6%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.03

24-hour drop: 14.3%

Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $65.51

24-hour drop: 14%

Qtum QTUM/USD

Price: $3.48

24-hour drop: 13.8%