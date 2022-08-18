Bitcoin Drops Below This Major Level After Fed Minutes; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, dropped below the $24,000 mark on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials agreed to keep increasing rates enough to cool down the country’s economy in their meeting last month.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, falling below the $1,900 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 3.6% to $23,447, while ETH fell by around 4.4% to $1,848 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc BJ and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $2.81

24-hour gain: 13.4%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2198

24-hour gain: 7.7%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $169.13

24-hour gain: 0.6%

USDD USDD/USD

Price: $0.9996

24-hour gain: 0.1%

TrueUSD TUSD/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour gain: 0.1%

Losers

EOS EOS/USD

Price: $1.43

24-hour drop: 12.5%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.7778

24-hour drop: 10.2%

Aave AAVE/USD

Price: $100.63

24-hour drop: 9.9%

STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.976

24-hour drop: 9.9%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.50

24-hour drop: 9.4%