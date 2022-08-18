Bitcoin Drops Below This Major Level After Fed Minutes; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most-valued cryptocurrency, dropped below the $24,000 mark on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials agreed to keep increasing rates enough to cool down the country’s economy in their meeting last month.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, falling below the $1,900 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Celsius CEL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while EOS EOS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 3.6% to $23,447, while ETH fell by around 4.4% to $1,848 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc BJ and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $2.81
24-hour gain: 13.4%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2198
24-hour gain: 7.7%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $169.13
24-hour gain: 0.6%
- USDD USDD/USD
Price: $0.9996
24-hour gain: 0.1%
- TrueUSD TUSD/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Losers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.43
24-hour drop: 12.5%
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.7778
24-hour drop: 10.2%
- Aave AAVE/USD
Price: $100.63
24-hour drop: 9.9%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.976
24-hour drop: 9.9%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.50
24-hour drop: 9.4%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.