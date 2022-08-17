ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Shows Support For Ukraine's Web3 Hackathon

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 17, 2022 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Buterin commended future attendees of Ukraine's Web3 Summit in Kyiv next month.
  • The Kyiv Tech Summit plans to release a detailed safety report on precautions taken to ensure safety.
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has shown his support for a Web3 hackathon that will be hosted in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv.

In a recent tweet, Buterin commended the hosts and attendees of the event for their bravery.

See Also: Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Has A Message For Pro-Invasion Russian Journalists: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

The Kyiv Tech Summit runs from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9 in a yet-to-be-disclosed location. The focus of the event will be to engage its local blockchain community and others across the globe to build technology that will “make war-time life easier for Ukrainians and the world.”

Only local participants based in Kyiv will be invited to attend the in-person event, while others will be able to join online from remote locations. This decision was made in light of safety and inclusion purposes, said the organizers on the hackathon’s official website.

“We will include and onboard both technical and non-technical community members into Web3 and curate the hackathon bounties around making life within a warzone safer and more efficient for Ukrainians,” stated the organizers.

The Kyiv Tech Summit has attracted sponsorship from several key players in the crypto industry, including Ethereum, Polygon MATIC/USDOptimism OP/USDThe Sandbox SAND/USD and The Giving Block.

The sponsorship funds will include $7,500 worth of bounties and $15,000 hackathon prize money. The remaining 50% of sponsorship funds will go towards helping those directly impacted by the war, the team said.

The event organizers said they will soon publish a detailed safety report on the how they are taking the necessary precautions to ensure safety of event attendees, media and staff.

