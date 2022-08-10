ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 10, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $802.6 million, which missed the estimate of $830.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The crypto company reported a quarterly net loss of $4.98 per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of $2.68 per share. 

Coinbase said trading volume was down 30% quarter-over-quarter and transaction revenue was down 35% compared to the first quarter. The company had 9 million monthly transacting users in the quarter, up from 8.8 million year-over-year.

Bitcoin BTC/USD represented 31% of trading volume and Ethereum ETH/USD made up 22% of trading volume.

"Despite crypto market capitalization declining $1.3 trillion or ~60% in Q2, primarily driven by macroeconomic conditions and shocks to the crypto credit environment, we remain as bullish as ever on the future of this technology. Coinbase is an all-weather company with experience in navigating through crypto asset price cycles," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Coinbase said it expects lower monthly transacting users and trading volume in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The company expects full-year 2022 monthly transacting users to be between 7 million and 9 million. 

Related Link: Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles

Analyst Assessment:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto maintained Coinbase with a Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $115.
  • JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained Coinbase with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $205 to $195.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has a 52-week high of $258.80 and a 52-week low of $40.83. 

The stock was down 4.87% at $83.41 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyEarningsNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month