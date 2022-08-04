MEW (MyEtherWallet) Launches 'The Last Web3 Extension You'll Ever Need'

As one of the first projects on the Ethereum blockchain, MEW (MyEtherWallet) holds a significant role in the cryptocurrency story.

Since its inception, MEW has reported that its dedicated team of crypto enthusiasts has placed blockchain at people’s fingertips. Starting as a wallet for Ethereum ETHER/USD and ERC-20 tokens, MEW expanded its product offerings to include a web platform, a mobile application, an explorer, educational resources and a gateway into decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects.

Now, the team that brought one of the world’s first Ethereum wallets into existence says it is bringing new innovation to the market: a sleek, Ethereum-optimized, browser-extension wallet.

MEW Launches Multi-Chain Wallet For Web3

With what the company claims is the “last Web3 extension you’ll ever need,” the world will be introduced to MEW’s Enkrypt, a multichain browser extension wallet. The wallet will support Ethereum and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains as well as Polkadot and its parachains. It also has a host of functionalities and user-experience optimizations that make it a top-of-the-line wallet for Web3 enthusiasts.

When you first create your Enkrypt wallet, for example, you can click on the “manage networks” button and instantly receive a full list of available blockchain networks. By toggling each network to “on” or “off,” you can instantly control which networks you wish to see and interact with. Popular networks include Ethereum, Polygon (MATIC), Moonbeam, Acala and Polkadot.

The wallet offers all the functionalities of traditional wallets — like that of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN — including the ability to buy, sell, swap, deposit and receive cryptocurrencies. Where MEW says its new wallet excels is in its exceptional user-experience design.

Contrary to the clunkiness of other crypto wallet providers, Enkrypt is meant to provide users with an incredibly intuitive and simple interface, attracting both novices and experienced Web3 enthusiasts alike. Additionally, Enkrypt is a noncustodial wallet, meaning MEW does not hold custody of the assets in any wallet and does not collect or sell personal user data.

A Substitute To MetaMask and Polkadot.js?

Because of its support for the Polkadot chain, some have begun to regard MEW’s Enkrypt wallet as a substitute for Polkadot.js, the wallet currently available to Polkadot ecosystem users. Users’ poor experience with the Polkadot.js has been recorded on popular forums on Reddit, and similar issues have arisen with MetaMask.

MEW states that its team is dedicated to solving these user-experience issues, and it believes the Enkrypt wallet is the answer to that solution.

Since a few weeks after Ethereum’s launch, the MEW team has worked to innovate and provide solutions to the crypto scene.

“We are a team of crypto enthusiasts dedicated to bring[ing] you the most secure, most intuitive and, dare we say, prettiest way to manage your ETH and ERC20 tokens,” the MEW website says.

Want to see whether the MEW team’s assertions hold true?

Click here to download the Enkrypt browser extension, and check it out for yourself!

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by MyEtherWallet