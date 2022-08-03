Socios.com To Invest $100M In FC Barcelona

Fan engagement and rewards platform Socios.com, along with technology provider Chiliz, announced a $100 million investment in FC Barcelona.

The move accelerates the football club's blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets and Web3 strategies. Socios.com and Chiliz will acquire a 24.5% stake in the club’s digital content creation and distribution hub.

Barça Studios leads FC Barcelona’s digital strategy

Barça Studios oversees FC Barcelona's digital strategy, including the construction of NFTs and metaverse projects. The partnership seeks to improve the club's capacity to provide fans with valuable digital goods and create new, long-term sustainable revenue sources.

With the launch of a $BAR fan token on Socios.com in February 2020, the club had first entered into a partnership with the blockchain-based platform.

Since then, $BAR fan tokens worth over $39 million have been sold.

Through these digital resources, fans have access to a thriving community where they can interact and earn incentives like VIP tickets, souvenirs, and exclusive opportunities like the chance to play on the Camp Nou field.

Partnership will deliver long-term revenue streams

Alexandre Dreyfus, who is CEO of both Socios.com and Chiliz, says Barça Studios can now leverage its technology, expertise and global scale to help roll out the club’s Web3 content strategy and deliver new long-term revenue streams that will benefit the club for seasons to come.

“Moreover, the application of blockchain technology can take the fan experience far beyond an app-based engagement and reward structure and deliver utility and connectivity across the metaverse, providing a way to connect a limitless number of web3 projects,” he said.