Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark.
While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also managed to trade above the $1,600 level on Wednesday, but moved lower today.
On the other hand, Monero XMR/USD turned out to be one of the biggest gainer during the previous 24 hours, with other altcoins, including, Binance USD BUSD/USD also moving higher.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell to $1.02 trillion, notching a 24-hour decline of around 3.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.9% to $22,860, while ETH fell around 2.3% to $1,488 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $152.40
24-hour gain: 5.5%
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.03053
24-hour gain: 1.4%
- Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour gain: 0.2%
- Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $0.9909
24-hour gain: 0.2%
- TrueUSD TUSD/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Losers
- TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD
Price: $0.03821
24-hour drop: 12.3%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.49
24-hour drop: 11.3%
- Waves WAVES/USD
Price: $5.55
24-hour drop: 11.2%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.1043
24-hour drop: 9.3%
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.05302
24-hour drop: 9.2%
