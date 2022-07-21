Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark.

While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also managed to trade above the $1,600 level on Wednesday, but moved lower today.

On the other hand, Monero XMR/USD turned out to be one of the biggest gainer during the previous 24 hours, with other altcoins, including, Binance USD BUSD/USD also moving higher.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell to $1.02 trillion, notching a 24-hour decline of around 3.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.9% to $22,860, while ETH fell around 2.3% to $1,488 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. T and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $152.40

24-hour gain: 5.5%

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.03053

24-hour gain: 1.4%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour gain: 0.2%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9909

24-hour gain: 0.2%

TrueUSD TUSD/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour gain: 0.1%

Losers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.03821

24-hour drop: 12.3%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.49

24-hour drop: 11.3%

Waves WAVES/USD

Price: $5.55

24-hour drop: 11.2%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1043

24-hour drop: 9.3%

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.05302

24-hour drop: 9.2%