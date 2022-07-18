Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Applied Blockchain Is Surging After Hours

Applied Blockchain Inc APLD shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced it secured a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA. The company also updated its outlook.

Applied Blockchain will provide comprehensive hosting services for Marathon's Bitcoin miners at the company's co-hosting datacenters. The contract covers 200 megawatts of Bitcoin BTC/USD mining capacity.

Applied Blockchain also provided an operational guidance update. The company raised its fourth-quarter revenue expectations from a range of $5.7 million to $6.2 million to a range of $7 million to $7.4 million versus the estimate of $5.68 million.

Applied Blockchain is a builder and operator of next-generation data centers across North America, which provide substantial computing power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining.

APLD Price Action: Applied Blockchain has traded between $5.70 and 85 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 28.3% in after hours at $1.36 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.