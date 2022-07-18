Bitcoin Breaches This Major Level, Here's Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

The overall cryptocurrency market saw sharp recovery, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin BTC/USD, climbing above the $22,000 mark on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also surpassed the $1,400 level this morning, with traders awaiting earnings from big US banks, including Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS today.

Other popular altcoins, including Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also recorded gains during the previous 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization surged to around $978 billion, recording a 24-hour increase of around 0.5%, with the crypto market also expected to touch the $1-trilion mark soon in case of continued surge in crypto prices. BTC was trading higher by more than 6% to $22,250, while Ethereum climbed around 9.5% to $1,470 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD

Price: $0.06411

24-hour gain: 22.1%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $22.74

24-hour gain: 18.1%

Polygon MATIC/USD

Price: $0.89

24-hour gain: 17.1%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.52

24-hour gain: 14.8%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $2.56

24-hour gain: 13%

Losers

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.26

24-hour drop: 2.6%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9935

24-hour drop: 0.9%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $103.53

24-hour drop: 0.2%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004181

24-hour drop: 0.1%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $0.9994

24-hour drop: 0.1%