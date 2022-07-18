Bitcoin Breaches This Major Level, Here's Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar

The overall cryptocurrency market saw sharp recovery, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin BTC/USD, climbing above the $22,000 mark on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, the world’s second most valuable crypto, also surpassed the $1,400 level this morning, with traders awaiting earnings from big US banks, including Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS today.
Other popular altcoins, including Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Litecoin LTC/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also recorded gains during the previous 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization surged to around $978 billion, recording a 24-hour increase of around 0.5%, with the crypto market also expected to touch the $1-trilion mark soon in case of continued surge in crypto prices. BTC was trading higher by more than 6% to $22,250, while Ethereum climbed around 9.5% to $1,470 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD
Price: $0.06411
24-hour gain: 22.1%
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $22.74
24-hour gain: 18.1%
Polygon MATIC/USD
Price: $0.89
24-hour gain: 17.1%
ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $5.52
24-hour gain: 14.8%
THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $2.56
24-hour gain: 13%
Losers
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.26
24-hour drop: 2.6%
Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $0.9935
24-hour drop: 0.9%
Quant QNT/USD
Price: $103.53
24-hour drop: 0.2%
eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004181
24-hour drop: 0.1%
Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $0.9994
24-hour drop: 0.1%
