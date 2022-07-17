ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued Ahead Of Fresh Week: Analyst Sees No Sustained Rally Until Fed Delivers More Rate Hikes

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 17, 2022 9:22 PM | 4 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin fall after exhibiting strength over the weekend
  • Battered risk assets could be ready for a bounce, says Edward Moya of OANDA
  • ETH saw strong upwards momentum over the weekend, noted as "breaking out" by chartist Ali Martinez

Bitcoin dropped below the $21,000 mark on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $957.1 billion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -2% 0.3% $20,867.42
Ethereum ETH/USD -2% 15.4% $1,346.98
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.1% -5.7% $0.06
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Lido DAO (LDO) +14.7% $1.58
Ethereum Classic (ETC) +14.4% $19.69
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) +14.2% ​​$0.06

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies fell on Sunday evening after exhibiting strength over the weekend, with Bitcoin touching a high of $21,600.64 during the period and Ethereum touching $1,377.94.

Meanwhile, stocks — risk assets, which cryptocurrencies have consistently shadowed in the recent past — were seen in the green at press time. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

“Risky assets have been beaten up enough and could be ready for a bounce here, but a sustained rally won’t be happening until the Fed has delivered a couple more massive rate hikes,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Going into the fresh trading week, the sentiment around cryptocurrencies remains weak. Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Extreme Fear” at press time and was at 20. Last week, the index was at 22. A value of 100 on the index represents “Extreme Greed,” while a value of 0 shows “Extreme Fear.”

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said that it remains to be seen how Bitcoin will act after the weekend as the $21,200 level has been rejected.

“Overall, strength is still there and I'm assuming further upside is happening. Crucial barrier for now; $21K.”

On-chain analysis firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin has seen two “enormous” capitulation events this year, both of which caused the largest losses in the apex coin’s transfer volume since 2011. 

One event was the collapse of Terra Classic (LUNC), which caused a total transfer volume loss of 538,000 BTC, and the other was a 480,000 BTC transfer volume loss as the market traded below the 2017 all-time high. 

On the Ethereum side, there is a buzz building around a recovery in prices. Market intelligence platform Santiment said the second-largest coin by market cap saw a 29% gain in July.  

Santiment also noted an uptick in whale activity in the coin’s network in the 1,000 ETH to 100,000 ETH address tier since May. 

Chartist Ali Martinez said Ethereum appears to be “breaking out” and pinned a target of $1,670 for the coin. 

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic (ETC), considered to be a cheaper Ethereum play by some, was among the top intraday gainers on Sunday evening. The coin was up over 14% over 24 hours.

