Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Finally Be Used To Buy Land In Its Metaverse

Users can now mint land using the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD token in its metaverse.

What Happened: In a Twitter update on May 4, SHIB developers said that a new minting option had been released.

“SHIB: The Metaverse” has 100,595 plots of land. Some of this land has already been purchased by participants of early bidding events, while some of it remains locked.

The plots are divided into four tiers namely — ”Silver Fur,” “Gold Tail,” “Platinum Paw,” and “Diamond Teeth.” Prices for the tiers range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why It Matters: Until recently, users could only purchase the land using Ethereum ETH/USD — a feature that was criticized by some members of the community.

Developers reasoned that ETH was a “neutral token” that could be used instead of SHIB as it could be easily converted into stablecoins to pay all sources. Moreover, the team said that the decision was made so that the value of SHIB would not fluctuate based on the buying and selling of land in its metaverse.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002148, up 2.5% over the last 24 hours.