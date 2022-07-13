Are You Ready For Coinbase's The Bill Murray NFT Launch On July 15?

Bill Murray is a popular American comedian, actor and writer. With a life full of interesting personal adventures, there are few stories better than that of Murray.

What Happened: After finally deciding to talk about all those stories, Murray is taking an unconventional path and revealing his past through an extensive NFT collection called the Bill Murray 1000, available through Coinbase Global Inc. COIN. The launch is July 15 at 12 p.m. PT.

Murray worked closely with theCHIVE and Project Venkman team to create this biographical NFT project that offers 100 story NFTs containing anecdotes, advice, observations, memories and more. The NFTs cover a wide range of topics from the day Murray met future President John F. Kennedy to how Hunter S. Thompson saved Murray’s life.

Each token is visually anchored by a large-format, photo-realistic, acrylic-on-canvas portrait of Murray, created by artist David Grizzle. This painting, along with the digital Bill Murray 1000 NFT #000, will be auctioned in August and 100% of proceeds will be donated to charity.

Murray, alongside his son Jackson Murray, personally reviewed, approved and edited every story in the NFT collection. They also collaborated with author and theCHIVE co-founder and President John Resig to add context to Murray's stories.

Each of the 100 story NFTs features a distinctive design inspired by a story and each combination is available in nine unique colorways. When taking into account all combinations, Murray collectors are left with 1,000 unique story/colorway/design combinations.

The NFTs are secured by Ethereum ETH/USD, according to Decrypt. The roadmap for the Murray 1,000 is split into four distinct phases: Phase 1 is dedicated to the launch of 100 stories of Murray’s life told in 100 days. In phase 2, token holders will be granted access to events and meetups as well as a physical merchandise drop. Finally, phases 3 and 4 revolve around further meetups and future discord drops.

Why It Matters: Like many NFTs, the Murray NFT will provide owners with exclusive perks and benefits.