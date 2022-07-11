Want To Visit The Playboy Mansion? Well, Your Avatar Can Thanks To Ethereum-Based The Sandbox

Sandbox SAND/USD invites you to visit the Playboy PLBY "Metamansion."

What Happened: A Playboy-themed immersive gaming experience is in the works, according to Ethereum ETH/USD based metaverse The Sandbox.

Playboy’s land parcels, dubbed the ‘Metamansion,’ constitute an immersive experience with Playboy-based NFT (non-fungible token) collectibles.

The media company, started by the late Hugh Hefner, will also provide exclusive in-game experiences for holders of its own NFT collection, called Rabbitar (inspired by its bunny logo).

Sandbox is currently trading at a floor price of 1.99 Ether, after having risen exponentially during last year’s NFT boom. With Ethereum’s value down over 75% from all-time highs, recent Sandbox investors may be sitting at a loss.

Despite the recent crash in the cryptocurrency and NFT markets, the Sandbox community has continued to expand its reach, with a long list of partnerships including The Walking Dead, South China Morning Post, Atari, CryptoKitties, Shaun the Sheep, The Smurfs, Adidas, Snoop Dogg and Care Bears.

