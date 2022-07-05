ñol

Bank Of England Bats For Crypto Market Regulation After $2T Plunge In Value: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 7:21 AM | 1 min read
  • The Bank of England has emphasized the need to regulate and impose tough laws on crypto assets after the crypto market plummeted in value by $2 trillion, Bloomberg reported.
  • The central bank said the plunge highlighted the crypto industry’s high vulnerabilities.
  • BOE’s policy committed cited that the digital asset market capitalization has nosedived to $900 billion from $3 trillion in the latter part of 2021.
  • “This underscores the need for enhanced regulatory and law enforcement frameworks to address developments in these markets,” the BOE said.
  • The central bank also warned that the growing crypto assets activity and its connection to banks might pose a systemic risk if left unregulated.

